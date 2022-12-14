A celebrity choreographer and DJ who brought smiles to an entire generation has died from suicide.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died from suicide, leaving behind three children and a wife.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirms exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The American Association of Suicidology took to social media to send condolences to the family and share resources for Suicide Prevention and Crisis for the Black community. There are many resources for all families on the AAS website if you are dealing with a Suicide Crisis.