Indio Border Patrol agents seize flamethrower, over $200K on I-10 in Desert Center

Details on the seizure remain limited, agency officials confirmed this occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Mine Road.

US Border Patrol seizes Cash💵, Gun🔫, & Flamethrower🔥 K9 Edy & agents in Indio, Ca put the flames out on this smuggling scheme when they seized $233k in cash, a handgun, & a flamethrower. Smugglers beware! #USBP agents take pride in stopping criminals & their contraband.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q6OHeh4eEu

Border Patrol agents and K-9 Edy found a flamethrower, a handgun, and about $233,000 in cash while stopping a smuggling scheme.

