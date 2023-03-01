Indio Border Patrol agents seize flamethrower, over $200K on I-10 in Desert Center
Indio station Border Patrol agents made a fiery seizure Tuesday morning.
Border Patrol agents and K-9 Edy found a flamethrower, a handgun, and about $233,000 in cash while stopping a smuggling scheme.
US Border Patrol seizes Cash💵, Gun🔫, & Flamethrower🔥— USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) March 1, 2023
K9 Edy & agents in Indio, Ca put the flames out on this smuggling scheme when they seized $233k in cash, a handgun, & a flamethrower.
Smugglers beware! #USBP agents take pride in stopping criminals & their contraband.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q6OHeh4eEu
Details on the seizure remain limited, agency officials confirmed this occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Mine Road.
Two people were arrested.
