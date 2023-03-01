Skip to Content
Indio Border Patrol agents seize flamethrower, over $200K on I-10 in Desert Center

Indio station Border Patrol agents made a fiery seizure Tuesday morning.

Border Patrol agents and K-9 Edy found a flamethrower, a handgun, and about $233,000 in cash while stopping a smuggling scheme.

Details on the seizure remain limited, agency officials confirmed this occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Mine Road.

Two people were arrested.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more.

