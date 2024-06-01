100 years ago, US citizenship for Native Americans came without voting rights in swing states

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An act of Congress a century ago guaranteed citizenship to wary Native Americans in an age of forced assimilation and marked the outset of a long, arduous journey to secure voting rights that were denied for several more decades. Daunting legal and logistical obstacles to voting persist in remote stretches of the southwestern United States, where the Native vote is credited with swinging the 2020 presidential election in Arizona to President Joe Biden. In New Mexico, recent election reforms are promising tribal communities a greater voice in how and where they can vote — bolstering an already robust path to political power.

