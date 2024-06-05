Skip to Content
Ice Spice announces highly anticipated debut album ‘Y2K’ will arrive in July

NEW YORK (AP) — Ice Spice’s long-awaited debut album, “Y2K,” is almost here. The Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper, celebrated for her sweet, lackadaisical flow, will drop her first full-length album on July 26. It is produced by her longtime creative collaborator RIOTUSA. In support of “Y2K,” Ice Spice will also tour extensively this summer. She’ll spend most of July on the European festival circuit before heading back to North America on July 30, where she will headline Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem. She’ll hit many major cities in the U.S. as well as Toronto before concluding Aug. 31 in Miami Beach, Florida.

