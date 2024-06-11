Chinese man who sailed into a strategic river mouth in Taiwan was acting on his own, China says

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says a Chinese man who sailed a small boat into a strategic river mouth in Taiwan was acting on his own and would be punished after his return to China. Taiwan’s official news agency says the man has been identified as a 60-year-old former Chinese naval officer. His reported military background has raised suspicion that the voyage might have been an attempt by China to test Taiwan’s detection and defense capabilities. A spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday that the Taiwanese authorities “do not need to be paranoid” and “make a fuss.”

