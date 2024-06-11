Cooling centers open in Palm Springs through September

Three cooling centers in Palm Springs are open today and will be available until the end of September.

City officials have joined the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County to operate the cooling centers at no cost, Chief Communications Officer Amy Blaisdell said in a statement. The centers will be a place for residents to cool off, be safe and reduce their home utility costs while conserving energy.

The locations and hours of operations for each hub are as follows:

-- Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

-- James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

-- Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way, Monday & Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Additionally, Martha's Village and Kitchen will operate the Palm Springs Access Center on a daily basis for unsheltered individuals to cool down. Access Center users requiring overnight shelter will be transported to the Palm Springs Navigation Center, Blaisdell said.

The announcement marks the sixth straight summer that county funding has been secured for such a purpose.

Residents can visit engagepalmsprings.com for additional information.

You can find other cooling centers in Riverside County using the interactive map below: