Report by UN-backed experts cites crimes by Israeli forces, Palestinian militants starting 0ct. 7

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed human rights experts say in a report published Wednesday that Israeli forces and Palestinian militants engaged in sexual and gender-based violence in much of the first three months of the conflict that began on Oct. 7 last year. The independent experts offered a detailed chronicling of events that have largely been covered in the media. They also said Israel and Palestinian militants committed war crimes, while Israel was said to have committed crimes against humanity too. The report focused on the time between the Oct. 7 rampage and the end of last year. Israel, which has refused to cooperate with the body and accused it of bias, rejected the allegations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.