Suspect apprehended after an hours-long standoff at Yucca Valley shopping center

A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a shopping center in Yucca Valley.

The situation started at around 8:00 a.m. at the Stater Bros at 57075 29 Palms Highway. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of a person inside the store who busted through a glass door and began starting fires.

Authorities said the person exited the store and barricaded themselves inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station along with SWAT deputies were called to scene.

The suspect was taken apprehended shortly before Noon. There were no further details available on the suspect.

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station confirmed there were no injuries in the initial situation at Stater Bros.

News Channel 3's Spencer Blum is at the scene and confirmed police were using a loudspeaker asking a person to get out of their vehicle. Police also said the person has a warrant out for their arrest and are asking the potential suspect to end this peacefully.

Our crew also heard at least one flashbang being used during the incident.

