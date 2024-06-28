Detroit paying $300,000 to man wrongly accused of theft, making changes in use of facial technology
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was wrongly accused of shoplifting. It is also changing how police use facial recognition technology to solve crimes. The conditions are part of a lawsuit settlement with Robert Williams. His driver’s license photo was incorrectly flagged as a likely match to a man seen on security video at a Shinola watch store in 2018. The agreement was announced by the American Civil Liberties Union and University of Michigan law school. They argue that the technology is flawed and racially biased. Detroit began making changes in 2023.