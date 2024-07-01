Firefighters fully contain early morning five-acre brush fire in Palm Springs

Firefighters were able to fully contain a brush fire that burned five acres Monday morning in Palm Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 3:30 a.m. in the pocket of Tramway Rd, N. Vista Grande Avenue and W. Racquet Club Road.

"Winds were light and favorable during the fire fight. We were prepared to engage if ANY portion of the fire threatened any homes in the area," reads a notice on the Palm Springs Fire Dept.'s social media pages.

The fire was 100% contained by 08:00 a.m. Crews will continue to monitor the area throughout the day, PSFD officials said.

Authorities noted that there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.