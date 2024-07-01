New developer elects to proceed with evaluation of long-delayed Talus La Quinta

A new developer announced his intention to move forward with the long-delayed Talus La Quinta resort development.

Northern California-based investor Christopher M. George, founder of CMG Financial, a mortgage bank, announced he has exercised his rights to proceed under the terms of last month’s Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement (MOU) with the City of La Quinta and other involved parties.

The move will give George additional time to conduct a "thorough investigation into the viability of documenting and advancing the long-delayed Talus project."

"... this move is not yet a commitment to recapitalize or develop the property, but it does signal a positive step forward in the evaluation process," reads a statement released Monday by an agency representing George.

“I have watched the Talus project with great interest for years,” said Mr. George. “I have committed the time and resources to continue my thorough review of the project in order to determine if it can be viable and finally come into being to serve the La Quinta community and market.”

Talus La Quinta is a resort destination that is planned to include two hotels, single-family homes, condominiums, a golf clubhouse, a conference center, and a luxury spa.

The project, initially known as the SilverRock Resort, was first envisioned in 2002. It's faced numerous delays. In September 2022, construction on the project came to a halt.

News Channel 3 I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl took an in-depth look at the timeline of the project. Check out his special report that aired on Sunday.

no iframe support!