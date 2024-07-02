Riverside PD: Man caught with 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

A 23-year-old Riverside man suspected of maintaining an illegal fireworks stash weighing about a half-ton, as well as a sawed-off shotgun, was out of custody today on a $35,000 bond.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside last month on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of unlicensed pyrotechnics, possession of an illicit firearm and child endangerment.

He posted bail within 24 hours and was released from custody.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the fire department's Arson Investigations Unit became aware of possible illegal sales and distribution of fireworks at a property in the 5800 block of Clifton Avenue, just north of Riverside Municipal Airport, in mid-June and joined police and agents from the Office of the State Fire Marshal in conducting a probe.

Sufficient evidence was gathered to obtain and serve search warrants at the house on June 20, police spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said.

"Approximately 1,000 pounds of dangerous and illegal fireworks were located on the backyard patio,'' Railsback said. "Almost 100 individual destructive devices, similar to M-80 style explosives, were also located. Additionally, other evidence indicative of the selling of these illegal fireworks was found, along with several firearms, some of which are illegal to possess."

There were children at the location who had access to the pyrotechnics, Railsback alleged.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone caught and convicted of selling unlicensed fireworks within city limits can be subject to fines of $1,500 and other penalties, the police spokesman said.

"The city has been actively working to reduce the usage of illegal fireworks, which can cause injuries, stress veterans with PTSD, terrify animals and spark dangerous fires,'' he said.

Anyone who suspects the illegal storage and use of pyrotechnics was asked to report it via the city's main complaint line at 951-826-5311, or at https://crmweb.riversideca.gov.

The city has sponsored two fireworks shows this year for July 4, one in La Sierra Park and the other on Mt. Rubidoux.

In Riverside County, private parties are generally prohibited from using fireworks except in Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, where so-called "safe and sane" fireworks, certified by the state fire marshal, can be sold to the public.

In April 2021, the Office of County Counsel, in collaboration with the sheriff's department and Cal Fire, drafted amendments to long-standing regulations codified under county Ordinance No. 858 prohibiting illegal pyrotechnics.

Under the amendments, higher civil penalties were established, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. The amount depends on the number of violations within a 36-month period. The previous fines were between $500 and $1,000.

Any person who triggers a brush fire due to the illegal use of fireworks can be held responsible for all suppression costs. The revisions also created liabilities for property owners who knowingly permit someone to light illegal fireworks, further increasing penalties.

Despite the potential penalties imposed by the county and cities, fireworks are routinely set off by individuals in unincorporated communities and municipalities countywide on and around July 4.

People can report illegal fireworks via the sheriff's non-emergency enforcement line, 1-800-950-2444, or at the web portal riversidesheriff.org/555/fireworks.