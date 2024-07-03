Skip to Content
Measure J Funds New Playground in Palm Springs, City Hosts Free KidsFest to Celebrate

City of Palm Springs
Published 9:52 AM

The city of Palm Springs will hold a ribbon-cutting celebration for a new Measure J playground at Victoria Park.

Members of the Palm Springs City Council will attend, including opening remarks by Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein. Also in attendance, members of Measure J and Parks and Recreation commission.

Following the ribbon-cutting, the city will host a free KidsFest from 11am - 3pm, featuring live music, water activities, interactive games and delicious food.

Luis Avila

