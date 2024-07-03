Parole board rescinds early release of child rapist from Riverside County

The State Parole Board has rescinded early parole for a convicted child rapist from Riverside County.

Cody Woodsen Klemp, 68, will remain in prison to continue to serve his 170-year prison sentence.

Klemp was convicted in 1994 of 40 felonies involving the repeated rape of an underage victim. The teenager had been in the care of Klemp in 1990, even though he had twice been convicted of rape. When Klemp was located, he was already in jail, facing charges of domestic violence, child abuse and violating his parole.

In November, the state Board of Parole hearings agreed to release Klemp under California's Elderly Parole Program. The state parole board cited Klemp’s ‘low risk for violence,’ age, and marketable skills, as considerations for finding him suitable for parole.

Victims and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office objected to the decision, which they appealed.

One of Klemp’s victims said when the board decided to grant his parole last year, she was re-traumatized.

“He will absolutely rape again. He has been committing rapes since he was eighteen years old. The only time he did not rape was when he was in prison,” said the victim who wants to remain anonymous.

According to the DA's office, the board rescinded its findings in March, the same month Klemp was set to be released. This came after the DA's office sent several letters to Gov. Gavin Newsom explaining why Klemp should remain in prison.

On Wednesday, the state Board of Parole Hearings rescinded Klemp's early parole. The board’s decision means that Klemp will remain in custody for now and will be referred back to the board for a future hearing regarding the granting of parole, the DA's office announced.

“Although this practice of early release is far from unusual these days, considering the inmate’s particularly violent criminal history and admissions to the parole board itself, it is shocking that such a release would be considered. It is devasting to victims to relive the trauma when justice was already established several years prior,” said District Attorney Mike Hestrin. “Our office will continue to combat the early release of incarcerated felons on behalf of victims and public safety. The absurdity of it all is that we should have to fight so hard to convince the parole board that an obviously dangerous rapist should serve the entirety of his previously handed down prison sentence. But that’s exactly what we do and will continue to do every day until this madness stops.”

The District Attorney's office said it will continue to educate the public about changes in parole suitability laws, write letters to the Board of Parole Hearings and the Governor, and appear at parole hearings. A video series about the impact of early releases on victims and their families will be rolled out on social media in the coming months.

"Parole hearings are our opportunity to argue against the release of inmates who we believe continue to pose a danger to the community," said Managing Deputy District Attorney Kamaria Henry. "In recent years, we’ve noticed an increase in the number of individuals who are found suitable for parole well before they have served their original sentence, despite our arguments that the inmate poses a threat to the community."