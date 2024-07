Details on the bust were limited but the Palm Springs Police Dept. shared a photo of Officer David Etchason and his K-9 partner Hylas at the bust.

A Palm Springs police officer and his K-9 partner found 18 pounds of meth in a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

