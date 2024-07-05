Skip to Content
Palm Springs breaks an all-time high at 124 degrees

today at 4:59 PM
The Coachella Valley is seeing some record-breaking heat on Friday.

With a temperature of 124°, Palm Springs broke its all-time high.

According to our First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, Palm Springs could be close to breaking the all time record of 124°

We're currently under a First Alert Weather Alert due an extreme heat warning that remains in place until Wednesday.

Highs will be consistently near 120 through Wednesday.

Jesus Reyes

