Palm Springs breaks an all-time high at 124 degrees

The Coachella Valley is seeing some record-breaking heat on Friday.

With a temperature of 124°, Palm Springs broke its all-time high.

According to our First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, Palm Springs could be close to breaking the all time record of 124°

If this verifies, Palm Springs has just set a new ALL-TIME record high temperature. 123° has been recorded in 1993, 1995, and 2021. 124° would be a first for the city. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jOA3acvA6T — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) July 5, 2024

We're currently under a First Alert Weather Alert due an extreme heat warning that remains in place until Wednesday.

Highs will be consistently near 120 through Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!