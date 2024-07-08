Outage temporarily leaves nearly 1200 SCE customers without power in Palm Springs amid excessive heat warning

A power outage temporarily left more than 1,200 Southern California Edison customers with power Monday afternoon in Palm Springs.

As of 2:10 p.m., 1218 customers are without power in the area, according to SCE. By 2:30 p.m., the number of customers impacted was down to 67.

The outage was first reported at around 1:18 p.m. north of the Mountain Gate community located near W Gateway Drive and Highway 111.

According to the SCE power outage page, most customers were originally expected to have power restored by 2:18 p.m. That was updated to 3:30 p.m. a few minutes later.

According to our First Alert Weather team, temperatures in the Coachella Valley are expected to be above 115 degrees in the afternoon.

There's been no word on whether residents impacted will be provided a nearby cooling center.

Check Out: Riverside County Interactive Cooling Center Map

