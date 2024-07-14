Tracking thunder and localized flooding throughout the Coachella Valley

News Channel 3's First Alert Weather Alert Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day as they continue to track a Flash Flood Warning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of the valley, but that has since expired.

Viewers from throughout the Coachella Valley have sent in video capturing the Thunderstorm's impact throughout the area.

The video below was sent in by a valley viewer showing a wash area in Palm Desert behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Lightning was also captured by viewer Randy Huffman from Palm Desert Greens Country Club.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, there have been no reports of road closures.

This photo was captured by our photojournalist Chris Tarpening shows flooding between Cook, Eldorado and Fred Waring Drives.

