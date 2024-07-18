At least one person in custody after bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Palm Springs

At least one person was detained after a bank robbery in Palm Springs Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo on Vista Chino and Sunrise just before 5:00 p.m.

Palm Spings police Sergeant Michael Torres told News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura that the suspect was described as a man wearing a wig. The suspect fled in the vehicle.

Torres said police used FLOCK cameras to help find the suspect vehicle in Thousand Palms. Several people in the vehicle were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Ramon Road and San Miguelito Drive in Thousand Palms.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

This is the third bank robbery in the Coachella Valley within the span of a month.

The first one happened on June 26 at the U.S. Bank on Highway 111 in Palm Desert. The second one happened on July 11 at the Mechanics Bank on Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

Police confirmed the suspect in the two Palm Desert robberies was believed to be the same suspect.

There was no word on whether the suspect in the Palm Springs robbery could be the same one as the Palm Desert crimes.