Man airlifted to hospital after rolling over in three-vehicle crash

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in Oasis today, requiring medical attention for one of the occupants involved.

A Ford Expedition, red Kia sedan and black Dodge Ram pick-up truck collided near the intersection of state Route 86 and 81st Avenue at 10:32 a.m. Friday, causing one to roll over, according to California Highway Patrol records and CHP officer David Torres.

The Kia driver was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries, according to Torres. A firearm was found in the back of his vehicle. His identity was not disclosed.

The Ram driver sustained minor injuries, while the Expedition driver was uninjured, Torres said.