21-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Indio

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Indio late Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 11:36 p.m. in front of the Palm Shadow Inn on Highway 111, west of Madison Street.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Dept. said the investigation revealed that the driver lost control of their vehicle, causing a rollover. The vehicle crashed into a communications pole.

The driver, identified as Andrew Reyes, 21, of Mecca, was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead about an hour later.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.