Fantasy Springs to host job fair for openings in public safety and engineering departments

The Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will be hosting a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple openings for public safety officers and positions within the engineering department.

The job fair will be held Thursday, July 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Special Events Center.

Managers will be on site interviewing and offering candidates jobs on the spot. To set up an appointment you are asked to contact the Recruitment Center at 760-238-5687. Walk-ins are also welcome.

According to Fantasy Springs, benefits include Tuition Reimbursement, Free Meals for All Team Members, Robust Health Benefits Package, 401 (k) Retirement Programs, Entertainment and Restaurant Discounts throughout the property, Wellness Programs, Free Family Events, and more.

“All of our team members here at Fantasy Springs are highly valued and respected, and we are dedicated to fostering fulfilling and stable careers,” said Human Resources Director Robert Silverang. “As a testament to our committment, many of our employees have been with us for years, many for more than two decades. We strive to create a positive and supportive work culture for everyone.”

There are also many other openings in various departments at Fantasy Springs. Applicants can view all available jobs at www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/.