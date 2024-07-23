Skip to Content
Flash flood warning in effect in Twentynine Palms area

1:24 PM
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 4:00 p.m. for Twentynine Palms.

We have a crew in the area working to get more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

