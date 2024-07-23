Flash flood warning in effect in Twentynine Palms area

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 4:00 p.m. for Twentynine Palms.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 4 p.m. for Twentynine Palms. ⚠️🌧



When encountering flooded roads, turn around, down drown. 🚗#weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/5XsIUKVH5s — SBCounty (@SBCounty) July 23, 2024

We have a crew in the area working to get more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!