Rebel coalition in Mali claims to have killed dozens of soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A coalition of armed groups in Mali’s predominantly Tuareg north claims that it killed dozens of government soldiers and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in a battle near the border with Algeria. On social media, amateur videos show the lifeless bodies of several white men and Malian soldiers scattered on the ground alongside destroyed vehicles. The rebel claim on Saturday came several hours after the Malian army issued a statement saying two soldiers had been killed and 10 wounded in a rebel attack that also disabled two armored vehicles and two pickup trucks. The army claimed its troops killed approximately 20 rebels and destroyed several vehicles. Neither side’s account could be independently confirmed.

