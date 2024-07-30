1 dead and dozens sickened after eating roasted eel from a Japanese department store

TOKYO (AP) — One person has died and nearly 150 others have been sickened after eating grilled eel prepared by a restaurant chain and sold at a department store near Tokyo. Among those sickened, two required hospitalization. Keikyu Department Store said 147 customers as of Monday had reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after eating grilled eel dishes sold in the grocery section of the departnemt store based in Yokohama near Tokyo between July 24 and July 25. A woman in her 90s died after developing symptoms, but her exact cause of death is being further investigated, the Yokohama city health center said. Two other people were hospitalized, but the symptoms of others affected were milder, it added.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.