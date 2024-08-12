Biden using his final months in office to promote ‘moonshot’ initiative to reduce cancer deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his final months in office to tend to some of the top policy goals closest to his heart. To that end, he heads to New Orleans on Tuesday for an event promoting his “moonshot” initiative aiming at dramatically reducing cancer deaths nationwide. Before he leaves office in January, Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in 2022 of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years. He also wants to dramatically improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.