Delta to offer seasonal non-stop flights between Palm Springs and New York

Delta Airlines
By
today at 2:06 PM
Published 2:03 PM

The Palm Springs International Airport announced today the addition of a non-stop service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Operated via Delta Airlines' Airbus A220-300, the new seasonal route will run on Saturdays starting Dec. 21, reaching PSP at 10:50 a.m. and departing at 12:50 p.m., according to an airport statement. Service will last through May 3, 2025.

The flights themselves will take approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes.   

"(Delta's) new service to JFK not only boosts our connectivity to the East Coast but also brings a high level of comfort and convenience to our passengers,'' Harry Barrett Jr., PSP executive director, said in a statement. "This is a wonderful addition to our growing list of air service options."

The move gives Palm Springs another non-stop service to New York. It comes less than a month after JetBlue announced it would end its service between the two airports.

Alaska Airlines also offers a nonstop service to the Big Apple. The airline's service returns to Palm Springs in October.

Jesus Reyes

City News Service

