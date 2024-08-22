Living Desert Zoo and Gardens to host a job fair on Aug. 24

Have you ever wanted to work at a zoo? Now could be your chance as the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert is hosting a job fair this weekend.

The Living Desert job fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the zoo, located at 47900 Portola Avenue in Palm Desert.

Zoo officials said the open positions include 60 part-time, full-time, and seasonal positions including: Animal care, catering, guest services, food service associates and more.

What to Bring and Expect:

Arrive interview ready – Dress for success and bring your resume and photo ID.

Onsite applications and interviews are available; appointments are not required.

All candidates must be eligible to work in the United States and pass a background check prior to employment with The Living Desert.

To expedite the process, officials recommend you submit an online application prior to arrival. Click here to view current job opportunities

The Living Desert offers competitive benefits and a fun and impactful place to work, officials added.

Visit LivingDesert.org/Careers for more information.