Team with Korean roots wins famous Japanese high school baseball tournament

TOKYO (AP) — A team with ties to the ethnic Korean community for the first time has won Japan’s famous summer high school baseball tournament, known as the “Summer Koshien.” Kyoto International High School on Friday won the coveted championship, defeating Kanto Daiichi High School 2-1 on a tie-breaking run in the 10th inning. The tournament is annually one of the most-followed sports events in Japan. The Kyoto school was originally set up in 1947 for Japan’s Korean population, many of whom were displaced to Japan as forced labor during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule.

