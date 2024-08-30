Maryland’s highest court orders redo of hearing that freed Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled a 2022 court hearing that freed Adnan Syed from prison violated the legal rights of the victim’s family and must be redone. The Maryland Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling on Friday marked the latest development in the long-running legal saga that gained global attention years ago through the hit podcast “Serial.” The ruling comes about 11 months after the court heard arguments last October in a case that has been fraught with legal twists and divided court rulings since Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

