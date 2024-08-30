Retired MMA fighter shares self defense knowledge following two recent sexual assault cases in Bermuda Dunes

One man is in custody accused in two sexual assault cases out of Bermuda Dunes.

Riverside County DA’s office says 21-year-old Linnell Letice Wilson of Palm Desert has been charged with rape and robbery among other crimes.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the victim in one case while she was getting ready to go inside her home.

We're told the victim started screaming and was able to get away from him.

We spoke to retired professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Steve Swanson who now teaches self defense classes in palm desert about the video.

"You got to commend this lady number one. Number two, what she did was the best thing you can do," said Swanson. "Because you don't ever want to be quiet when you got somebody like that trying to come into your house or trying to come after you, ever. If you're loud, people are going to hear it and they're going to call the police, or you're going to get yourself to safety like we want."

Coach Steve Swanson says other actions like making eye contact, getting vocal and showing that you can fight back can also ward off potential attackers.

Linnell Letice Wilson was arrested on Sunday on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert.

He's expected to make an initial court appearance at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on September 9th.