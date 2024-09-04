GoFundMe page set up for funeral expense of 14-year-old Indio boy killed in crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the funeral expenses of a 14-year-old boy killed in a crash over the weekend in Indio.

Anthony Alvarado Lemus, 14, was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Fargo Street.

Lemus was the passenger in the vehicle and was with his father, according to the organizers of the GoFundMe page.

Details on the crash remain limited. Authorities said other people in the vehicles were transported to hospitals with injuries that ranged from moderate to serious.

"It is truly heartbreaking to lose a loved one, and having the support of friends, family, and the community can provide some comfort in times like these," reads the GoFundMe page.

