Two people injured, one critically, after crash in Beaumont
Two people were injured, including one critically, after a crash in Beaumont Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported just before 9:15 a.m. on Fairway Drive and Brookside Avenue.
CAL FIRE officials said it was a two-vehicle crash with major damage. One person was extricated with critical injuries. The second patient suffered moderate injuries.
Both were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
