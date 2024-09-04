Skip to Content
Two people injured, one critically, after crash in Beaumont

Two people were injured, including one critically, after a crash in Beaumont Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 9:15 a.m. on Fairway Drive and Brookside Avenue.

CAL FIRE officials said it was a two-vehicle crash with major damage. One person was extricated with critical injuries. The second patient suffered moderate injuries.

Both were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

