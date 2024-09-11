News Channel 3 to debut new set today during our 4PM newscast

The Gulf California Broadcast Company, the proud owner of KESQ News Channel 3 and five other prominent television and radio stations in the Palm Springs market, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking, state-of-the-art news set designed to revolutionize daily newscasts.

"Our investment in this cutting-edge news set underscores our unwavering commitment to the future of television news in our community," said Jerry Upham, General Manager of Gulf California Broadcast Company. "Paired with our comprehensive local coverage, investigative journalism, and impactful storytelling, this upgrade delivers the dynamic, big-market look that our viewers expect and deserve."

The new set will make its debut during today during our 4:00 p.m. newscast. Tune in!