Man accused of starting Line Fire charged, causing more than $14M in damages and injuring firefighters

The man accused of starting the devasting Line Fire in San Bernardino County has been charged with nine felonies.

Get Live Updates on the Line Fire Here

Charges against Norco resident Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, include multiple counts of arson, including aggravated arson, great bodily injury to a firefighter, and possession of three separate incendiary devices.

He could face additional charges if there is further damage or injuries.

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said at a news conference on Thursday that Halstenberg is believed to have set off three different fires in the area, with the last one sparking the Line Fire.

"There was arson that occurred at two other spots. The arson, the fire that continues to burn at the third spot. Incendiary devices were found in those instances," Anderson said.

Three fires started near Highland

(Courtesy of San Bernardino DA's Office)

Authorities said Halstenberg was located after investigators reviewed surveillance video and an automatic license plate registered his license plate near the origin point of the fire. Halstenberg was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Halstenberg is expected to appear in court on Thursday at the San Bernardino Superior Court.

The Line Fire was intentionally set on Sept. 5 near Highland. As of Thursday afternoon, it has burned more than 37,000 acres, threatening over 65,000 structures and injuring three firefighters, including one who suffered a "great bodily injury."

Anderson noted that CAL FIRE has estimated that the Line Fire has caused about $14.5 million worth of damages.

Three structures have been damaged and a home belonging to a family with nine children and a man battling cancer was destroyed in Running Springs.

Resources for those impacted by three major SoCal wildfires

A state of emergency is in place in San Bernardino County due to the fire. The state of emergency authorized the use of National Guard resources in the area.

Governor Gavin Newsom was on hand Wednesday and toured an impacted area near Highland.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates