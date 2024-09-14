Venezuela says it arrested 6 foreigners allegedly involved in a plot to kill President Maduro

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan officials say they’ve arrested six foreign nationals, including three Americans, accusing them of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro. On Saturday, Diosdado Cabello, the interior minister, announced the arrests on state television. Cabello claimed the individuals were part of a CIA-led plot to overthrow the government. He displayed images of rifles allegedly confiscated from the suspects. U.S. and Spanish officials have not commented on the arrests. The announcement followed U.S. sanctions on Maduro’s allies and Spain’s recognition of opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the election winner. Tensions have been rising between Venezuela and the U.S. since the disputed election. Maduro has consistently accused the U.S. of trying to overthrow him.

