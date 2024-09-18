Board hires consultant to provide strategic plan for Departement of Animal Services

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted to hire a consultant who will conduct "a thorough, outside evaluation and provide a strategic plan for the Department of Animal Services."

The Department of Animal Services has faced issues with overcrowding at its animal shelters. The issues led to a lawsuit being filed against the county by local activists over the department's euthanasia policy.

The consultant, Outcomes for Pets Consulting, led by Kristen Hassen, will work closely with the Dept. of Animal Services to conduct a thorough evaluation and implement data-driven strategies aimed at increasing live outcomes and boosting operational efficiency.

The contract runs from Oct. 1, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2026 and will cost nearly $2.5 million.

County officials touted that Outcomes for Pets Consulting brings "extensive experience in providing animal services across the country." They are known for their expertise in animal shelter management and strategic planning, with Hassen achieving a sustained 90 percent live outcome rate at three different shelters.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to increase our live outcomes for Riverside County's pets,” said Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez. “This partnership will allow us to see the areas where we’ve done well, the areas we need to continue to build up and support, as well as the areas we need to transform.”

The partnership is a result of efforts led by a Board ad hoc committee, formed in July, to address ongoing challenges in animal services, including shelter overcrowding, veterinary care access, and staff recruitment. The Board ad hoc committee is co-chaired by Supervisors Perez and Yxstian Gutierrez.

“Our goal is not only to improve shelter conditions, but to also foster a positive connection with the community,” said Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez. “By working together, we can create lasting improvements that benefit both animals and residents.”

County officials said the goal of the committee includes prevention, education, and diversion; safety and humane treatment of pets; positive connections with communities; a healthy and capable workforce; and meaningful relationships with partners.

