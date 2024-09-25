Palm Springs Police kick off community police academy amid rising crime

The Palm Springs Police Department's Community Police Academy starts on September 25.

It's a free, interactive 12-session course that offers an inside look at the operations of the police department and is a step towards joining the Citizen’s On Patrol program according to Palm Springs Police Department.

This years academy comes at a time where the city is seeing more crime, with recent violent incidents including a stabbing at a Palm Springs apartment complex that left a man dead.

