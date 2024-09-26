North Carolina lieutenant governor names new chief aide as staff departures grow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has quickly named his next chief of staff in his state government office. The move comes as a dozen of his government or gubernatorial campaign workers have quit after a CNN report alleging that he made racial and sexual comments on an online message board. Robinson said Thursday that he had elevated Deputy Chief of Staff Krishana Polite to become his next chief of staff. The current chief of staff confirmed he and three other workers are resigning effective next week. Robinson denies writing the online messages, and his campaign has hired a law firm to investigate.

