Miss USA takes part in ‘Planting Day’ event in Thermal hosted by Hidden Harvest

Miss USA Alma Cooper was out in Thermal Monday morning for a special "Planting Day" event hosted by the local non-profit Hidden Harvest.

Hidden Harvest produces healthy foods that go towards under-served communities and on Monday, the public was invited to plant cabbage and broccoli alongside Miss USA, an advocate for Hidden Harvest.

Cooper says she feels connected to Hidden Harvest's mission as she is the daughter of a migrant worker.

"My message to any daughter of a migrant worker anyone at any stage of their life is that if you see if you can see me, you can be me I know that as the daughter of a migrant worker I am so grateful for my mom‘s hard work and dedication my great grandfather immigrated here from Mexico and I am his wildest dream," Cooper said.

The broccoli and cabbage planted will be harvested in a few months and distributed free of charge to local youth organizations and senior centers.