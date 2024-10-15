Bobby Duke Middle School placed on lockdown after unfounded report of student with a gun
Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella was temporarily placed on a lockdown after an unfounded report of a student with a gun on campus.
The report was first made at around 11:30 a.m.
The school was placed on lockdown following the report. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed the student was detained, a search was conducted, and no weapons were located.
Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.
News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard on the speakers that the lockdown was lifted at around 12:15 p.m.
