Bobby Duke Middle School placed on lockdown after unfounded report of student with a gun

Published 12:20 PM

Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella was temporarily placed on a lockdown after an unfounded report of a student with a gun on campus.

The report was first made at around 11:30 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown following the report. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed the student was detained, a search was conducted, and no weapons were located.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard on the speakers that the lockdown was lifted at around 12:15 p.m.

Jesus Reyes

