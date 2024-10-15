Four new inductees to the Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame

Four new inductees will be added to the Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame, and among them are several members of our station.

News Channel 3 evening anchor John White, News Channel 3 anchor and media professor Laurilie Jackson, and La Poderosa morning radio personality Adolfo Lomelí are among the 2025 inductees.

Former KMIR entertainment reporter and local publisher Gloria Greer is also being inducted. She died in 2015 at the age of 87.

The four will be officially inducted on January 14, 2025.

Congratulations to all the new inductees!

The Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation created the Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame last year to recognize and celebrate the talented journalists who have contributed to the community.

Last year, News Channel 3 evening anchor Karen Devine was an inductee, along with: