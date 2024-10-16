Woman, 3 teens suspected in shooting or killing of more than 100 deer in Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A 36-year-old woman and three 16-year-old boys are suspected in the shooting or killing of more than 100 deer within a 200-square-mile area in eastern Wisconsin. The Fond du Lac County sheriffs’ office says the poaching occurred between the spring of 2023 and last July across Fond du Lac, Dodge and Washington counties. A spotlight was used after dark to find deer in fields. The deer then were shot. The heads of some bucks with large antlers were severed. At least one deer was intentionally struck on a roadway by a vehicle. Investigators also believe geese, raccoons, possums, turtles and other animals were harassed. Charges were being referred to prosecutors.

