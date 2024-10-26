Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings supporters to Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park

The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's event brought people to the city's civic center park on Saturday.

They were there for fun, to learn, and to support the many programs, services, and research the Alzheimer's Association offers in the Coachella Valley for people with brain-wasting disease and other dementia.

Among those getting in their steps were Bertie Gardner, her mother Elaina Rangel, and her mother's caregiver.

"She used to always walk, and she thinks she can't," Gardner added, "But look at her. She's here and started dancing when she heard the drums and everything. So I just love the fact that she can still feel and enjoy being out here so, and we needed this weather!"

Rangel said, "They think I'm going to get tired. But I think they're going to get tired first than me."

The event features different colored flowers for people touched by the disease. Blue flowers are for those currently experiencing Alzheimer's or another type of dementia. Purple flowers are raised by those who've lost a loved one to dementia. Yellow flowers are for caregivers. Orange flowers are for anyone who believes in a future without dementia. A white flower was held by two children at the Promise Garden Ceremony to represent the first survivor of Alzheimer's.

Hear a local man's story of how the Alzheimer's Association helped him.

"I highly encourage anybody who's going through Alzheimer's, especially the caregivers, that's who really needs the support and the resources to tap into those resources locally," said Stacie Hedges, an event organizer.

Saturday's fundraising goal was $175,000, and it's not too late to donate to the cause and find out more about how the Alzheimer's Association helps people in the Coachella Valley.

Find out more here on the Alzheimer's of the Coachella Valley website.