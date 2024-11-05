Thermal man injured in deadly crash involving semi-truck in Imperial County

A Thermal man was injured in a deadly crash Monday evening near the Salton Sea in Imperial County.

The crash was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on State Route 111, south of Frink Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Freight liner truck tractor and a 1996 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Police said the driver of a Chrysler, a 19-year-old from Bombay Beach, veered to the left, for reasons that remain unknown. The minivan traveled off the roadway, across the dirt center median and into the opposing northbound lanes. It then crashed head-on with into the Freight Liner.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead. Their identity was not released as notification to family is still pending.

The driver of the Freight liner, identified as a Thermal resident, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

CHP confirmed that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant while traveling on the roadways. Always wear your seatbelt, limit your distractions and practice defensive driving tactics.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.