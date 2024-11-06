‘American Idol’ winner Abi Carter to light holiday tree in Palm Springs

"American Idol" season 22 winner and Coachella Valley native Abi Carter will illuminate a 45-foot holiday tree with over 4,000 LED lights at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's tree-lighting ceremony, officials announced today.

Carter will be joined at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 by News Channel Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans, who is hosting the event, as well as the Palm Springs High School Choir and String Quartet, which will be performing holiday classics.

Past celebrities to serve as the tramway's tree-lighter include actress Judith Chapman, UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson and HGTV hosts Eric and Lindsey Bennett.

The first Platinum Ticket recipient to win "American Idol," Carter stopped by the tramway during the show's "Hometown Hero Visit" and was presented with Indio's key to the city in May.

Following her victory, she has returned to the Coachella Valley to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Firebirds game and performed her debut full concert at Acrisure Arena.

She was also announced as part of next year's Stagecoach country music festival lineup.

The ceremony will be open to the public and included in the price of admission. More information can be found at pstramway.com.