Ship suspected of carrying toxic waste docks in Albania, where its contents will be checked

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A ship suspected of carrying a large amount of hazardous waste has docked at Albania’s main port, where prosecutors have ordered that its contents be tested. Officials say the Turkish-flagged ship was kept at an anchorage away from the port of Durres until authorities found a spot out of the port to store the containers. Ten days ago, prosecutors ordered the containers to be seized and stored “at an environmentally and physically safe place” for monitoring. The Seattle-based group Basel Action Network, which focuses on environmental issues, flagged the ship to authorities in August after receiving information that the containers on board are suspected to be carrying toxic dust from pollution control filters from the steel industry.

