Judge says New York can’t use ‘antiquated, unconstitutional’ law to block migrant buses from Texas

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that New York City can’t use a two-century-old “anti-pauper” law to block the state of Texas from offering migrants free bus rides to the city. The court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit from Mayor Eric Adams targeting charter bus companies paid by the southern border state. The city had argued that the companies couldn’t knowingly drop off “needy persons” under a 1817 state vagrancy law. The judge sided with the companies, saying the “antiquated” law violates the right to freedom of movement under the U.S. Constitution.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.