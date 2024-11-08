Local LGBTQ+ community members concerned despite CA voters approving Prop 3

Local members of the LGBTQ community fear the upcoming Trump presidency could impact their rights.

As President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, California leaders say they will defend the state’s progressive policies. Governor Gavin Newsom called a special session days ago to prepare the state's legal defense fund against Trump.

This week, state voters passed Proposition 3, which will enshrine the right to same-sex marriage in the California constitution.

Despite this, some local residents spoke with News Channel 3 to share their fears that new federal laws could roll back their protections.

"Our identities have literally been illegal for many decades, in many periods of time throughout our history. and so this is nothing new to our community."

