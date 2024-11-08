Rancho Mirage accepting applications to fill city council vacancy

The city of Rancho Mirage is accepting applications to fill the vacant city council seat.

Interested individuals may submit their application to the City Clerk's office on or before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The application may be downloaded here or found on the City’s website.

Potential candidates will be interviewed during a special city council meeting on Thursday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m., during a City Council Special Meeting duly called by the Mayor.

A City Council Special Meeting will be held on Friday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. for consideration of applicants for appointment.

Anyone seeking any more details or inquiries is asked to contact the City Clerk, via email at kristier@ranchomirageca.gov or call (760) 324-4511, Ext. 488.

The seat will fill the vacancy left by Meg Marker, who left resigned suddenly in the middle of a city council meeting on Sept. 19.

Marker resigned after voicing strong opposition to a resolution discussion that would've seen the city council possibly adopt regulations that would prohibit council members from entering into contracts where they have a conflict of interest.