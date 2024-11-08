Skip to Content
Rancho Mirage accepting applications to fill city council vacancy

today at 10:19 AM
Published 9:30 AM

The city of Rancho Mirage is accepting applications to fill the vacant city council seat.

Interested individuals may submit their application to the City Clerk's office on or before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The application may be downloaded here or found on the City’s website.

Potential candidates will be interviewed during a special city council meeting on Thursday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m., during a City Council Special Meeting duly called by the Mayor. 

A City Council Special Meeting will be held on Friday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. for consideration of applicants for appointment. 

Anyone seeking any more details or inquiries is asked to contact the City Clerk, via email at kristier@ranchomirageca.gov or call (760) 324-4511, Ext. 488.

The seat will fill the vacancy left by Meg Marker, who left resigned suddenly in the middle of a city council meeting on Sept. 19.

Marker resigned after voicing strong opposition to a resolution discussion that would've seen the city council possibly adopt regulations that would prohibit council members from entering into contracts where they have a conflict of interest.

Jesus Reyes

